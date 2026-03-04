Toronto Public Health reporting measles exposure at Pearson Airport

Toronto Public Health is warning residents of measles exposure after a confirmed case traveled through Pearson Airport.

The person with measles traveled from Guatemala City to San Salvador on Avianca Flight AV570 and from San Salvador to Toronto on Avianca Flight AV324 on Feb. 22.

They were also at Terminal 1 Arrivals at the airport from 1:40 p.m. to 4:10 p.m. on Feb. 22.

Anyone who believes they may have been exposed at any of those locations should check their vaccination records for measles protection and monitor symptoms until Sunday March 15.

Any person who has not had two doses of the measles vaccine is at risk of infection.

Symptoms can include fever, runny nose, cough, red eyes, a red rash that begins on the face and spreads down the body and small blue-white spots (Koplik spots) that can appear on the inside of the mouth and throat.

If you develop symptoms, contact your doctor immediately.