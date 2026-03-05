Canada’s defence chief says allies may help Gulf states bombed by Iran

Canada’s defence chief Gen. Jennie Carignan says allies are in talks about possibly helping Persian Gulf states defend themselves against bombing from Iran.

Carignan says a meeting is set for Friday to discuss such a proposal among allied militaries and the Canadian Armed Forces would present a recommendation to the government.

She did not specify what type of support this might involve but said Canada is not taking part in the U.S. bombing of Iran and confirmed the discussions are not about participating in Operation Epic Fury.

Her comments come as the Conservatives call for a parliamentary debate before any sort of Canadian military deployment in the ongoing war.

Prime Minister Mark Carney said Thursday that Canada can’t “categorically” rule out military participation in the escalating conflict in the Middle East.

He added that Canada’s potential future involvement is a “fundamental hypothetical” and that Ottawa will stand by its allies.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 5, 2026.

— With files from Sarah Ritchie in Ottawa.