Canada’s defence chief says allies may help Gulf states bombed by Iran

Chief of the Defence Staff Gen. Jennie Carignan waits to appear before the Standing Committee on National Defence (NDDN) on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Monday, Oct. 27, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

By The Canadian Press

Posted March 5, 2026 6:22 pm.

Canada’s defence chief Gen. Jennie Carignan says allies are in talks about possibly helping Persian Gulf states defend themselves against bombing from Iran.

Carignan says a meeting is set for Friday to discuss such a proposal among allied militaries and the Canadian Armed Forces would present a recommendation to the government.

She did not specify what type of support this might involve but said Canada is not taking part in the U.S. bombing of Iran and confirmed the discussions are not about participating in Operation Epic Fury.

Her comments come as the Conservatives call for a parliamentary debate before any sort of Canadian military deployment in the ongoing war.

Prime Minister Mark Carney said Thursday that Canada can’t “categorically” rule out military participation in the escalating conflict in the Middle East.

He added that Canada’s potential future involvement is a “fundamental hypothetical” and that Ottawa will stand by its allies.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 5, 2026.

— With files from Sarah Ritchie in Ottawa.

Top Stories

'It was pre-planned murder': Sister of slain Khalistan movement critic Nancy Grewal

A 45-year-old woman who was fatally stabbed in LaSalle, Ont., has been identified as Nancy Grewal, an outspoken social media critic of the Khalistan movement that seeks to establish an independent homeland...

1h ago

Ford government appoints supervisors at two more GTA school boards

The Ford government has appointed supervisors at two more GTA school boards. Education Minister Paul Calandra says supervisors have been appointed at both the Peel District School Board (PDSB) and the...

2h ago

Man encounters challenges removing information from credit score

Maintaining a good credit score is a priority for most consumers. But what happens when incorrect information shows up on your record? Elvis Fernandes and his wife were attempting to buy a house when...

SPEAKERS CORNER

3h ago

8 arrested, five wanted after Durham business defrauded of more than $3M

Eight people are facing charges and five more are wanted after an employee allegedly defrauded a Durham business of more than $3 million. The investigation began when financial irregularities were...

2h ago

