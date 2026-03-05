‘It was pre-planned murder’: Sister of slain Khalistan movement critic Nancy Grewal

Nancy Grewal is seen in an undated photo posted by SEIU Healthcare in a statement regarding her killing on March 3, 2026. Credit: SEIU Healthcare

By News Staff

Posted March 5, 2026 3:40 pm.

Last Updated March 5, 2026 4:42 pm.

A 45-year-old woman who was fatally stabbed in LaSalle, Ont., has been identified as Nancy Grewal, an outspoken social media critic of the Khalistan movement that seeks to establish an independent homeland for Sikhs in the Punjab region of India.

Along with the separatist movement, Grewal was a Youtuber and social media influencer who was vocal about a number of issues related to Punjab and its government as well as religious and political leaders.

Grewal’s sister Alishaa believes the incident was a “pre-planned murder.”

“The reason is social media videos, obviously,” she said. “I think this is revenge … many times she spoke about people [who are] not doing right things.”

Alishaa says Grewal openly named people in social media videos who she believed were “doing wrong.”

“Maybe this is the reason for her murder,” she said.

Police responded to the report of a stabbing around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday on Todd Lane in the area of Canada and Bishop Streets in the LaSalle region of the City of Windsor.

Grewal was found with multiple stab wounds and taken to hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries.

She lived alone in Windsor after moving to Canada in 2018 and worked as a personal support worker (PSW).

Alishaa says she and her mother are both currently in Mumbai, India and they began to suspect something was wrong when they did not see Grewal return home via CCTV cameras installed at her residence on the evening of March 3.

“Daily, my mother’s routine was [watching] cameras [to see] when [Nancy] came home,” Alishaa told OMNI News.

Grewal’s mother called Alishaa around 1:30 a.m. ET to ask about her whereabouts as she had not returned home from her job and was not answering her phone.

“That has never happened before in seven years,” said Alishaa. “We contacted police and [they] … confirmed that she was killed by someone.”

They learned that Grewal was attacked while leaving a client’s residence and “stabbed continuously” with a knife outside the home. The client called 911 to report that their PSW had been stabbed.

Service Employees International Union Healthcare released a statement following Grewal’s death, saying it has “exposed the serious and systemic safety failures facing frontline workers in Ontario’s homecare sector.”

“We mourn the loss of our proud and dedicated member, steward and Political Action Committee member Nancy Grewal. Our union extends heartfelt condolences to her family, friends, colleagues, and community,” they said.

“While the circumstances of this tragedy are yet to be fully determined, like thousands of homecare workers across the province, she was performing her duties alone, without the safety infrastructure, oversight, or protections that are standard in hospitals and long-term care homes.”

SEIU Healthcare President Tyler Downey said homecare workers have “little to no real-time support, inadequate safety protocols, and virtually no enforceable infrastructure standards.”

“This workforce is largely made up of immigrant women doing some of the most difficult and compassionate work in our healthcare system. The absolute minimum they should be able to expect is to do their job and return home safely at the end of the day,” he said.

Death threats and ongoing police investigation

Grewal’s friend Parmjit Hans told OMNI News she told him about death threats she was receiving from around the world, including India.

“She always said ‘I’m brave. Nothing happened with me,’ but she knew some people were following her,” he said.

Alishaa also confirmed Grewal was being threatened, but she was not always open about it with her family.

“She went to the police and complained about that and she gave some names whom she had doubts on. She told the police ‘if something happens to me, these are the names that have done bad with me,'” she said.

LaSalle police have said this is an isolated incident, but have not released a suspect description or any other information regarding the circumstances or suspected motive behind the stabbing.

In a statement, Chief Michael Pearce said investigators are “confident this was not a random act of violence.”

“Ms. Grewal’s murder is being investigated as an intentional act against her. All information is being considered. While we recognize the significant public interest in this case, we will not share information that will compromise the investigation, including leads, tips, and investigative avenues,” he said.

Alisha says the family suspects those involved in the stabbing are local to the Windsor area and they have provided that information to police.

“Right now I’m not taking any names. We want the police to do their investigation,” she said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact LaSalle police or Crime Stoppers.

