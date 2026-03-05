LeBlanc heading to Washington after Carney says CUSMA ‘broken’ by U.S. tariffs

Canada-U.S. Trade Minister Dominic LeBlanc will head to Washington, D.C., for meetings tomorrow, his office confirms.

LeBlanc’s visit lands with the review of the Canada-U.S.-Mexico agreement on trade in full swing.

Prime Minister Mark Carney said during a media availability in Australia yesterday that Canada’s free trade pact with the United States “effectively has been broken in the short-term by U.S. actions.”

He said certain protocols under CUSMA weren’t followed when the United States imposed tariffs on Canada.

Carney said Canada is looking to this year’s CUSMA review as a process to “re-establish the trust” individuals, businesses and investors need to guide trade between the nations.

LeBlanc’s trip also comes after a judge with the U.S. Court of International Trade ruled Wednesday that businesses are owed refunds for President Donald Trump’s tariffs levied under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act — a set of duties ruled illegal by the Supreme Court last month.