Toronto police will hold a briefing on Monday afternoon, during which Superintendent Ron Taverner will announce arrests tied to an investigation into a string of distraction robberies.

The 1 p.m. update comes after investigators identified suspects allegedly using diversionary tactics to steal from victims in busy public spaces. Police say the arrests mark a key development in an ongoing investigation and will be accompanied by practical guidance to reduce the risk of similar offences.

The update comes after investigators identified suspects allegedly using “diversionary tactics” to steal from victims in similar areas across the city.

Distraction robberies have become a recurring concern in Toronto in recent years. In these incidents, suspects typically create a diversion — asking for directions, dropping items, or engaging a victim in conversation — while an accomplice removes wallets, phones, or other valuables. The offences often occur in crowded areas such as transit hubs, shopping districts, and outside retail outlets.