Poilievre says he has reservations about Carney’s suggested fiscal watchdog

OTTAWA — Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says he has “serious” reservations about Prime Minister Mark Carney’s suggestion for a new Parliamentary Budget Officer and is calling for the latest interim watchdog to get the job.

He suggests that has been told the name of the appointee, but does not disclose it in the letter to Carney he made public on social media today.

Interim PBO Jason Jacques was appointed to a six-month term in September that ended as of Monday.

With no budget officer installed, the office itself can’t publish any reports or accept new work requests from parliamentarians, though it will continue to work on existing requests while waiting for a new officer to be named.

Poilievre says he only heard of Carney’s suggested appointment on Sunday and that the office “cannot provide oversight and transparency” until a new PBO is appointed.

Poilievre says that since his interim appointment, Jacques “rang the alarm bells” and asks that Carney appoint him on a permanent basis.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 5, 2026.

— With files from Craig Lord

Catherine Morrison, The Canadian Press