QEW ramps from Toronto and Fort Erie to Hwy 406 temporarily closed due to collision

The ramps from both the Toronto bound and Fort Erie bound Queen Elizabeth Way (QEW) to Highway 406 are temporarily closed while provincial police investigate a collision.

The OPP’s Highway Safety Division says only one vehicle was involved in the collision.

An elderly man was the sole occupant inside the vehicle and he was sent to a local trauma centre in critical condition. Police say the collision may have been caused due to a medical episode.

The ramps were closed around 12:30 p.m. and are expected to remain closed for up to three hours while police invesitigate.