Toronto gas prices set to rise 6 cents on Saturday, 15% increase in a week

A driver filling up at a gas station. Photo: Unsplash.

By News Staff and The Associated Press

Posted March 6, 2026 9:09 am.

Last Updated March 6, 2026 9:16 am.

Drivers in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) are in for more pain at the pumps on the weekend, as the price of gas continues to rise due to the Iran conflict and its impact on oil shipments.

En-Pro tells CityNews that prices are expected to rise six cents on Saturday, to an average price of 152.9 cents/litre at local stations.

Gas prices have risen 14 cents since Saturday, and this latest rise would bring them up to 20 cents in a week — a 15 per cent increase.

Gas prices in the U.S. also rose another seven cents, to an average of $3.32 per gallon, AAA said Friday. That amounts to an 11.4 per cent rise in pump prices over the past week.

Benchmark U.S. crude surged 6.8 per cent to $86.57 per barrel on Friday, as the war with Iran entered its seventh day. Brent crude, the international standard, gained 4.7 per cent to $89.44 per barrel. Both were trading near their highest levels since April 2024.

Oil prices will hinge on a steady resumption of oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz following disruptions of tanker activities there, ING analysts wrote. Roughly one-fifth of the world’s seaborne oil is estimated to flow through the waterway located between Iran and Oman.

Top Stories

Toronto set for stretch of double‑digit warmth this weekend as spring surge arrives, albeit temporarily

Toronto is heading into one of its warmest stretches of the year so far, with temperatures soaring into the double digits Saturday, Sunday and Monday as a surge of mild air settles over southern Ontario....

8m ago

2 arrested after vehicle slams into pole and catches fire in early‑morning Rexdale crash

Toronto police say two people have been arrested after a vehicle crashed into a pole and burst into flames early Friday, shutting down a stretch of Albion Road during the morning commute. Officers were...

1h ago

Daylight Saving Time begins Sunday: What to know as Ontario prepares to 'spring forward'

Ontario residents will lose an hour of sleep this weekend as Daylight Saving Time (DST) begins at 2 a.m. on Sunday, pushing clocks ahead one hour and ushering in later sunsets across the province. While...

1h ago

Toronto man charged in alleged $2.5M investment scam, multiple victims impacted

York Regional Police (YRP) say a Toronto man has been charged in connection with an alleged multi‑million‑dollar investment scam. The force's Financial Crimes Unit launched the investigation in...

1h ago

