A late‑night collision involving a TTC bus, a taxi and a car sent three people to the hospital Thursday and led to the arrest of one driver for impaired driving, Toronto police and paramedics say.

Emergency crews were called to Trethewey Drive and Martha Eaton Way around 11:55 p.m. for reports of a multi‑vehicle crash. Police later confirmed the collision involved two vehicles and a TTC bus.

Toronto paramedics tell CityNews that three people were transported to the hospital. A woman suffered non‑life‑threatening injuries, while two men were treated for minor injuries. No one from the TTC bus required medical transport.

Police say one driver was arrested at the scene for impaired driving. Officers have not released additional details about the accused or the circumstances leading up to the crash.

The intersection was closed for several hours overnight as police investigated.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage to contact investigators.