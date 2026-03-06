Second suspect charged in 2025 St. Catharines stabbing

A Niagara Regional Police Service badge is seen in this undated photo. X/NRPS

By Denio Lourenco

Posted March 6, 2026 4:05 pm.

Police in Niagara Region have arrested and charged a second suspect in connection with a stabbing that occurred in St. Catharines last year.

Officers were called to the area of Queenston Street and Niagara Street on the morning of Oct. 5, 2025 after a man who was sleeping outdoors was allegedly struck in the head and stabbed multiple times by an unknown suspect who fled the scene with the victim’s phone, investigators said.

The victim – a man in his 30s – was located by police with serious injuries and transported to a hospital for treatment.

Detectives described the attack was an “isolated, yet random, act of violence.”

On Friday, authorities provided an update on the case and announced the arrest of 36-year-old Kyle Cormier of no fixed address. Detectives say Cormier stole from the victim after he had been stabbed and “did not provide aid to the victim, nor did he call for help.”

“Instead, that male stole the victim’s cellphone from his backpack while he suffered from his injuries,” police explained.

He was subsequently arrested for theft under $5,000 and was released on an undertaking.

Police previously arrested 48-year-old Mark Formanek of no fixed address back in Oct. 2025 in connection with the case and charged him with several offences, including attempted murder.

Investigators say they recovered a knife that is believed to have been used in the attack, along with video evidence.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto police seek help finding missing 8-year-old

The Toronto Police Service is seeking help from the public finding a missing eight-year-old child. Aviannah was last seen on Friday, March 6, 2026 at approximately 12:40 p.m., in the Spadina Avenue...

1h ago

Ford floats idea of filling in parts of Lake Ontario to create land for sprawling new convention centre

Ontario Premier Doug Ford confirmed on Friday that his government is considering making the land needed to accommodate a sprawling new two-million square foot convention centre by filling in parts of Lake...

35m ago

Island airport owners 'fully support' Ford government's plan to modernize Billy Bishop

The owners of Toronto's island airport say they "fully support" the Ford government's comments to modernize and expand Billy Bishop Airport, which could pave the way for larger jets to operate out of the...

5h ago

Maple Leafs trade McMann to Kraken, Laughton to Kings for draft picks

Bobby McMann and Scott Laughton are on the move. The Toronto Maple Leafs dealt McMann to the Seattle Kraken, and Laughton to L.A. Kings, in exchange for draft picks, Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman...

2h ago

Top Stories

Toronto police seek help finding missing 8-year-old

The Toronto Police Service is seeking help from the public finding a missing eight-year-old child. Aviannah was last seen on Friday, March 6, 2026 at approximately 12:40 p.m., in the Spadina Avenue...

1h ago

Ford floats idea of filling in parts of Lake Ontario to create land for sprawling new convention centre

Ontario Premier Doug Ford confirmed on Friday that his government is considering making the land needed to accommodate a sprawling new two-million square foot convention centre by filling in parts of Lake...

35m ago

Island airport owners 'fully support' Ford government's plan to modernize Billy Bishop

The owners of Toronto's island airport say they "fully support" the Ford government's comments to modernize and expand Billy Bishop Airport, which could pave the way for larger jets to operate out of the...

5h ago

Maple Leafs trade McMann to Kraken, Laughton to Kings for draft picks

Bobby McMann and Scott Laughton are on the move. The Toronto Maple Leafs dealt McMann to the Seattle Kraken, and Laughton to L.A. Kings, in exchange for draft picks, Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:01
Premier Ford says he wants to build an artificial island for new Toronto convention centre

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he's considering building an artificial island to build a new multiple billion dollar Toronto convention centre.

5h ago

0:36
Two arrested after vehicle crashes into pole before catching fire

Toronto police say two people have been arrested after a vehicle crashed into a pole and burst into flames early Friday, shutting down a stretch of Albion Road during the morning commute.

7h ago

0:38
Hourly parking rates in Toronto could cost drivers more in 2026

If you use metered on-street parking, you’ll likely have to dig a little deeper into your wallet as hourly rates at most spots across much of Toronto are on track to increase throughout 2026.

6h ago

2:26
Toronto gas prices skyrocket: Here's how much it could cost by midnight

Gas prices across Canada are expected to continue to climb as the U.S.-Iran war continues to widen across the Middle East.

7h ago

1:03
Toronto to experience double-digit weekend warmup

Toronto is heading into one of its warmest stretches of the year so far, with temperatures soaring into the double digits Saturday, Sunday and Monday as a surge of mild air settles over southern Ontario.

8h ago

More Videos