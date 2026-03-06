Second suspect charged in 2025 St. Catharines stabbing

Police in Niagara Region have arrested and charged a second suspect in connection with a stabbing that occurred in St. Catharines last year.

Officers were called to the area of Queenston Street and Niagara Street on the morning of Oct. 5, 2025 after a man who was sleeping outdoors was allegedly struck in the head and stabbed multiple times by an unknown suspect who fled the scene with the victim’s phone, investigators said.

The victim – a man in his 30s – was located by police with serious injuries and transported to a hospital for treatment.

Detectives described the attack was an “isolated, yet random, act of violence.”

On Friday, authorities provided an update on the case and announced the arrest of 36-year-old Kyle Cormier of no fixed address. Detectives say Cormier stole from the victim after he had been stabbed and “did not provide aid to the victim, nor did he call for help.”

“Instead, that male stole the victim’s cellphone from his backpack while he suffered from his injuries,” police explained.

He was subsequently arrested for theft under $5,000 and was released on an undertaking.

Police previously arrested 48-year-old Mark Formanek of no fixed address back in Oct. 2025 in connection with the case and charged him with several offences, including attempted murder.

Investigators say they recovered a knife that is believed to have been used in the attack, along with video evidence.