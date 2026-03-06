Social media ban for kids under consideration in online harms bill: Carney

TOKYO — While there should be “debate” in Canada about a social media ban for children, Prime Minister Mark Carney says he has not made up his own mind on the issue yet.

“I think this is something that merits an open and considered debate in Canada,” he told reporters in Tokyo.

Carney said there are arguments on both sides and more information emerging about how such bans work.

A number of countries are now implementing or considering bans since Australia became the first country to ban social media for kids under 16 three months ago. Carney visited Australia earlier this week before flying to Japan.

Carney added that the government needs to pass online harms legislation and that the question of an “age of majority” for social media would be part of that discussion.

“We’re in a position, though, as a country, where our legislation … with respect to online harms, the exploitation of children, is lagging,” he said.

“There is a need to at minimum … catch up to that. Naturally, this issue of an age of majority would be part of the consideration of that.”

An earlier bill, introduced by the previous Liberal government, failed to become law when the election was called last year.

Advocates for women and children have called on the government to bring back the proposals included in that bill.

That legislation included a requirement for social media companies to explain how they plan to reduce the risks their platforms pose to users, and imposed on them a duty to protect children, among other measures. It predated the current moves by various countries to implement social media bans for children.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 6, 2026.

Anja Karadeglija, The Canadian Press