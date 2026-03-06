Social media ban for kids under consideration in online harms bill: Carney

Prime Minister Mark Carney speaks with reporters on the final day of a three country tour in Tokyo, Japan on Saturday, March 7, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By Anja Karadeglija, The Canadian Press

Posted March 6, 2026 7:26 pm.

Last Updated March 6, 2026 8:26 pm.

TOKYO — While there should be “debate” in Canada about a social media ban for children, Prime Minister Mark Carney says he has not made up his own mind on the issue yet.

“I think this is something that merits an open and considered debate in Canada,” he told reporters in Tokyo.

Carney said there are arguments on both sides and more information emerging about how such bans work.

A number of countries are now implementing or considering bans since Australia became the first country to ban social media for kids under 16 three months ago. Carney visited Australia earlier this week before flying to Japan.

Carney added that the government needs to pass online harms legislation and that the question of an “age of majority” for social media would be part of that discussion.

“We’re in a position, though, as a country, where our legislation … with respect to online harms, the exploitation of children, is lagging,” he said.

“There is a need to at minimum … catch up to that. Naturally, this issue of an age of majority would be part of the consideration of that.”

An earlier bill, introduced by the previous Liberal government, failed to become law when the election was called last year.

Advocates for women and children have called on the government to bring back the proposals included in that bill.

That legislation included a requirement for social media companies to explain how they plan to reduce the risks their platforms pose to users, and imposed on them a duty to protect children, among other measures. It predated the current moves by various countries to implement social media bans for children.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 6, 2026.

Anja Karadeglija, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Pedestrian killed after being struck by utility pole in North York hit-and-run: Toronto police

Toronto police are investigating after a pedestrian was killed during a collision in North York Friday evening. Emergency crews were called to the area of Gerry Fitzgerald Drive and Steeles Avenue West...

14m ago

Toronto police seek help finding missing 8-year-old

The Toronto Police Service is seeking help from the public finding a missing eight-year-old child. Aviannah was last seen on Friday, March 6, 2026 at approximately 12:40 p.m., in the Spadina Avenue...

4h ago

Carney calls for Mountbatten-Windsor's removal from line of succession

TOKYO — Prime Minister Mark Carney says Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor should be removed from the royal line of succession for his "deplorable" actions. Speaking to reporters in Tokyo, Carney says the actions...

1h ago

1 man seriously injured in Scarborough hit-and-run, police say

Toronto police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a driver in Scarborough early Friday evening. According to investigators, the collision happened near Brimley Road and Eglinton Avenue...

55m ago

Top Stories

Pedestrian killed after being struck by utility pole in North York hit-and-run: Toronto police

Toronto police are investigating after a pedestrian was killed during a collision in North York Friday evening. Emergency crews were called to the area of Gerry Fitzgerald Drive and Steeles Avenue West...

14m ago

Toronto police seek help finding missing 8-year-old

The Toronto Police Service is seeking help from the public finding a missing eight-year-old child. Aviannah was last seen on Friday, March 6, 2026 at approximately 12:40 p.m., in the Spadina Avenue...

4h ago

Carney calls for Mountbatten-Windsor's removal from line of succession

TOKYO — Prime Minister Mark Carney says Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor should be removed from the royal line of succession for his "deplorable" actions. Speaking to reporters in Tokyo, Carney says the actions...

1h ago

1 man seriously injured in Scarborough hit-and-run, police say

Toronto police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a driver in Scarborough early Friday evening. According to investigators, the collision happened near Brimley Road and Eglinton Avenue...

55m ago

Most Watched Today

2:39
Leafs trade McMann, Laughton in deadline deals

The Maple Leafs appear to be waving the white flag this season, swapping key players for picks at the trade deadline. Brandon Choghri has the details.

3h ago

2:49
Ford floats idea to fill part of Lake Ontario for convention centre

Ontario's premier has suggested that a portion of Toronto's waterfront could be filled in to create the land needed for a new two-million square-foot facility. Mark McAllister reports.

3h ago

0:30
Ontario to 'spring forward' this Sunday for Daylight Saving Time

Ontario residents will lose an hour of sleep this weekend as Daylight Saving Time (DST) begins at 2 a.m. on Sunday, pushing clocks ahead one hour and ushering in later sunsets across the province.

8h ago

2:01
Premier Ford says he wants to build an artificial island for new Toronto convention centre

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he's considering building an artificial island to build a new multiple billion dollar Toronto convention centre.

8h ago

3:10
Delay in access to info a hurdle in extortion cases: police 

As Canada grapples with an alarming increase in extortion cases, police are calling for better and more expedient access to information held by internet providers and cell phone carriers.

8h ago

More Videos