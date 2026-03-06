Suspect arrested after shots fired at home in Whitchurch-Stouffville

York Regional Police (YRP) say they’ve made an arrest after gunshots were fired at a home in Whitchurch-Stouffville in February.

Officers were called to the home on Harold Avenue, in the area of 9th Line, at around 9 p.m. on Feb. 12.

No one was injured, but the home sustained damage from the shots, police said.

“Although investigators believe the house was the intended target of the shooting, the occupants residing there are not believed to be the intended target as they recently moved in,” a previous police release explained.

On March 4, officers executed a search warrant at a residence in Pickering and arrested a 34-year-old man in connection with the probe.

Pirasanna Balasubramaniyam, of Pickering, faces charges of conspiracy to commit an indictable offence, utter threats, pointing a firearm, assault with a weapon and possession of property obtained by crime.

Police say the investigation remains open.