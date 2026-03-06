Suspect arrested after shots fired at home in Whitchurch-Stouffville

A York Regional Police shoulder badge is shown in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Michael Talbot

Posted March 6, 2026 12:48 pm.

York Regional Police (YRP) say they’ve made an arrest after gunshots were fired at a home in Whitchurch-Stouffville in February.

Officers were called to the home on Harold Avenue, in the area of 9th Line, at around 9 p.m. on Feb. 12.

No one was injured, but the home sustained damage from the shots, police said.

“Although investigators believe the house was the intended target of the shooting, the occupants residing there are not believed to be the intended target as they recently moved in,” a previous police release explained.

On March 4, officers executed a search warrant at a residence in Pickering and arrested a 34-year-old man in connection with the probe.

Pirasanna Balasubramaniyam, of Pickering, faces charges of conspiracy to commit an indictable offence, utter threats, pointing a firearm, assault with a weapon and possession of property obtained by crime.

Police say the investigation remains open.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ford floats idea of filling in parts of Lake Ontario to create land for sprawling new convention centre

Mark Twain: "Buy land, they're not making it anymore." Ontario Premier, Doug Ford: "Hold my beer." Premier Ford confirmed on Friday that his government is considering making the land needed to accommodate...

5m ago

Island airport owners 'fully support' Ford government's plan to modernize Billy Bishop

The owners of Toronto's island airport say they "fully support" the Ford government's comments to modernize and expand Billy Bishop Airport, which could pave the way for larger jets to operate out of the...

1h ago

Police facing barriers in solving extortion crimes as rates climb across Canada

Reports of extortion have climbed more than 500 per cent between 2012 and 2024, making it one of the fastest-growing crimes in Canada. In some parts of the country, like Peel Region, it's even worse...

1h ago

Toronto gas prices set to rise 6 cents on Saturday, 15% increase in a week

Drivers in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) are in for more pain at the pumps on the weekend, as the price of gas continues to rise due to the Iran conflict and its impact on oil shipments. En-Pro tells...

3h ago

Top Stories

Ford floats idea of filling in parts of Lake Ontario to create land for sprawling new convention centre

Mark Twain: "Buy land, they're not making it anymore." Ontario Premier, Doug Ford: "Hold my beer." Premier Ford confirmed on Friday that his government is considering making the land needed to accommodate...

5m ago

Island airport owners 'fully support' Ford government's plan to modernize Billy Bishop

The owners of Toronto's island airport say they "fully support" the Ford government's comments to modernize and expand Billy Bishop Airport, which could pave the way for larger jets to operate out of the...

1h ago

Police facing barriers in solving extortion crimes as rates climb across Canada

Reports of extortion have climbed more than 500 per cent between 2012 and 2024, making it one of the fastest-growing crimes in Canada. In some parts of the country, like Peel Region, it's even worse...

1h ago

Toronto gas prices set to rise 6 cents on Saturday, 15% increase in a week

Drivers in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) are in for more pain at the pumps on the weekend, as the price of gas continues to rise due to the Iran conflict and its impact on oil shipments. En-Pro tells...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:01
Premier Ford says he wants to build an artificial island for new Toronto convention centre

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he's considering building an artificial island to build a new multiple billion dollar Toronto convention centre.

1h ago

0:36
Two arrested after vehicle crashes into pole before catching fire

Toronto police say two people have been arrested after a vehicle crashed into a pole and burst into flames early Friday, shutting down a stretch of Albion Road during the morning commute.

3h ago

0:38
Hourly parking rates in Toronto could cost drivers more in 2026

If you use metered on-street parking, you’ll likely have to dig a little deeper into your wallet as hourly rates at most spots across much of Toronto are on track to increase throughout 2026.

2h ago

2:26
Toronto gas prices skyrocket: Here's how much it could cost by midnight

Gas prices across Canada are expected to continue to climb as the U.S.-Iran war continues to widen across the Middle East.

4h ago

1:03
Toronto to experience double-digit weekend warmup

Toronto is heading into one of its warmest stretches of the year so far, with temperatures soaring into the double digits Saturday, Sunday and Monday as a surge of mild air settles over southern Ontario.

5h ago

More Videos