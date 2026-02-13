Shots fired at home in Whitchurch-Stouffville

Shots were fired at a home in Whitchurch-Stouffville on Thursday night, York Regional Police said in a release Friday.

Officers were called to the home on Harold Avenue, in the area of 9th Line, at around 9 p.m.

No one was injured, but the home sustained damage, police said.

“Although investigators believe the house was the intended target of the shooting, the occupants residing there are not believed to be the intended target as they recently moved in,” the release states.

No suspect or suspect vehicle information is available at this time.

“Investigators are seeking any video surveillance or anyone who may have captured dashcam video on the roadways around the area at the time of the shooting to come forward.”