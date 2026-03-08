Man, 53, killed in multi-vehicle crash near Port Perry

A 53-year-old man is dead following a multi-vehicle crash near Port Perry.

Ontario Provincial Police say two vehicles collided on Highway 7/12 near the 4th Line just before 6 a.m. Sunday.

“Initial stages of the investigation indicate that both vehicles were travelling in opposite directions when a head-on collision occurred,” police said in a release.

The driver of one of the vehicles, a 53-year-old man from Sunderland, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 32-year-old man from Innisfil was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries, while a 35-year-old man from North York was airlifted to a trauma centre in serious condition.