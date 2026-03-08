Mid-century modern airport lounge in central Newfoundland gets heritage designation

GANDER — The sprawling international lounge inside the Gander airport in central Newfoundland has been officially recognized as a heritage structure.

The Heritage Foundation of Newfoundland and Labrador says the lounge, built in 1958, is a historic gem because it is a time capsule showcasing mid-century modern architecture and art.

“Officially opened by Queen Elizabeth in 1959, Gander Airport International Lounge was designed to reflect the height of modern luxury in air travel for its time,” the foundation says in its “statement of significance.”

“At one point, Gander International Airport was among the busiest airports in the world.”

In the 1960s, the airport served as a key, transatlantic refuelling stop for passenger jets travelling to and from Europe, earning it the nickname, “Crossroads of the World.”

In its heyday, the lounge routinely welcomed world leaders, Hollywood actors, Soviet defectors and scores of well-heeled jet-setters and royalty. In 1958, the airport welcomed 400,000 travellers at a time when international flights were considered exciting and glamorous.

Among the lounge’s many famous visitors were The Beatles, Cary Grant, Frank Sinatra, Tony Bennett and Cuban dictator Fidel Castro, who joined a group of children sliding in the snow during a stopover on Christmas Eve 1976.

But with the introduction of long-range jets in the late 1960s and 1970s, passenger traffic dropped dramatically — but not entirely. The airport continued to be frequented by private and government aircraft.

Other visitors included former South African president Nelson Mandela, former U.S. presidents Bill Clinton and George Bush Sr., former Russian president Boris Yeltsin and Tom Cruise, who became a weekly guest while shooting a film in Ireland.

Still, the high-profile passengers weren’t enough to sustain such a large airport. With fewer full jets arriving, the lounge was eventually closed to the public.

But on Sept. 11, 2001, the airport was again flooded with international travellers, about 6,000 in total. They were aboard 38 passenger jets forced to land in Gander after terrorists had attacked the United States earlier that day. At the time, Gander had about 550 hotel rooms. Residents of the town and the surrounding area immediately stepped up and took strangers into their homes, schools and community halls.

“The outflow of hospitality received widespread media coverage,” the heritage foundation says. “Books were written about the response and it inspired the hit Broadway musical ‘Come From Away,’ which renewed interest in Gander and drew visitors to the historic international lounge.”

A $1.5-million restoration project was announced in 2019. The lounge reopened for tours in 2022.

Today, it remains one of Canada’s most authentic, modernist public spaces, notable for its geometric terrazzo floors, original wood panelling and sleek designer furniture.

“It is a rare and well-preserved architectural landmark within Canada’s aviation heritage and has been called ‘one of the most beautiful and important modernist rooms in the country,’” the foundation says.

Other distinctive features include floor-to-ceiling windows that provide panoramic views of the runways, and a 22-metre-wide mural by Canadian painter Kenneth Lochhead. Called “Flight and Its Allegories,” which depicts the story of human flight.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 8, 2026.

— By Michael MacDonald in Halifax.

The Canadian Press



