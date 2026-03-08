Wilkie wins Canada’s first gold medal at Milan Cortina Paralympics

Natalie Wilkie receives her gold medal for the 12.5-km individual biathlon at the 2026 Winter Paralympic Games in Val di Fiemme, Italy on March 8, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout — CANADIAN PARALYMPIC COMMITTEE-Michael P. Hall

By The Canadian Press

Posted March 8, 2026 2:09 pm.

Natalie Wilkie won Canada’s first gold medal at the Milan Cortina Paralympics on Sunday with a first-place finish in the women’s standing para-biathlon competition. 

Wilkie, from Salmon Arm, B.C., finished in 33 minutes 1.8 seconds, over a half-minute ahead of China’s Zhao Zhiqing (33:33.5). Ukraine’s Oleksandra Kononova took bronze in 33:37.9.

It is the fourth career Paralympic gold medal for the Canadian flag-bearer and her ninth Paralympic medal overall. She won silver in the women’s standing sprint on Saturday.

Wilkie made her Paralympic debut in 2018 at Pyeongchang, South Korea. 

Also Sunday, Mark Arendz of Hartsville, P.E.I., claimed silver in the men’s race. China’s Jiayun Cai won gold and Germany’s Marco Maier earned bronze.

It was Arendz’s 13th career Paralympic medal.

The Canadian Paralympic Committee also confirmed that para-alpine skier Mollie Jepsen of West Vancouver, B.C., would no longer compete at the Games due to a knee injury. 

Jepsen, a six-time Paralympic medallist, was able to finish the women’s downhill standing competition on Saturday despite the leg issue.

“I’m incredibly grateful for the team around me and all the support that I received to get back here,” said Jepsen. “And beyond that, being part of such an elite group that helped me return to the start gate with confidence in the downhill was something really special.”   

“I’m excited to cheer on team Canada from the stands and watch my teammates continue to compete out there,” she said. 

Competition continues through March 15.

