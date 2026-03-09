2 men charged after several payment-skimming machines allegedly found at Clarington gas station

Durham Regional Police officers say two men are facing multiple charges after payment-skimming machines were found on several gas pumps at a Clarington gas station.

According to a statement from investigators, the discovery was made at a Petro-Canada gas station on Highways 35 and 115, north of Highway 407, Tuesday morning.

The statement said an employee who was inspecting the gas pumps saw the devices on the credit and debit card payment readers.

It said through surveillance video, the gas station’s employees were able to see the accused installing the machines.

Officers alleged the two suspects returned later in the day to collect the payment-skimming devices. It’s unclear how many cards were captured on the devices, nor was there information released about how much money may have been taken.

They said the accused were found a short distance away before being taken into custody. While searching the vehicle, investigators alleged they found the devices as well as illegal drugs.

Investigators said Pickering resident Arthick Antonito was charged with fraud over $5,000, dealing with a device for the unauthorized use of credit card data, possession of a schedule one substance, and three counts of possession of a credit card obtained by fraud.

Toronto resident Kajatheepan Karunakaran was charged with fraud over $5,000, dealing with a device for the unauthorized use of credit card data, possession of a schedule one substance, and two counts of failure to comply with a probation order.

Both of the accused were remanded into custody pending a bail hearing.

The allegations haven’t been proven in court.