2 men charged after several payment-skimming machines allegedly found at Clarington gas station

The exterior of the Petro-Canada gas station on Highways 35 and 115 in Clarington. GOOGLE STREETVIEW

By Nick Westoll

Posted March 9, 2026 2:30 pm.

Durham Regional Police officers say two men are facing multiple charges after payment-skimming machines were found on several gas pumps at a Clarington gas station.

According to a statement from investigators, the discovery was made at a Petro-Canada gas station on Highways 35 and 115, north of Highway 407, Tuesday morning.

The statement said an employee who was inspecting the gas pumps saw the devices on the credit and debit card payment readers.

It said through surveillance video, the gas station’s employees were able to see the accused installing the machines.

Officers alleged the two suspects returned later in the day to collect the payment-skimming devices. It’s unclear how many cards were captured on the devices, nor was there information released about how much money may have been taken.

Related:

They said the accused were found a short distance away before being taken into custody. While searching the vehicle, investigators alleged they found the devices as well as illegal drugs.

Investigators said Pickering resident Arthick Antonito was charged with fraud over $5,000, dealing with a device for the unauthorized use of credit card data, possession of a schedule one substance, and three counts of possession of a credit card obtained by fraud.

Toronto resident Kajatheepan Karunakaran was charged with fraud over $5,000, dealing with a device for the unauthorized use of credit card data, possession of a schedule one substance, and two counts of failure to comply with a probation order.

Both of the accused were remanded into custody pending a bail hearing.

The allegations haven’t been proven in court.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Significant rainfall across the GTA starting Tuesday night could cause flooding

Most of southern Ontario including the GTA is bracing for significant rainfall starting Tuesday night that could cause localized flooding in some areas. Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued...

33m ago

Toronto man, 50, faces new charges for child sexual abuse material

A 50-year-old man from Toronto who was arrested last month for allegedly luring children online for sexual purposes is facing new charges, according to police. Authorities in Niagara and Peel regions...

12m ago

Man in custody after driving snow removal vehicle into SickKids Hospital: police

A man is in police custody after a snow removal vehicle crashed into the ambulance bay at SickKids Hospital Monday afternoon. Authorities say the vehicle was unattended when an unknown man entered the...

1h ago

19-year-old charged with 1st-degree murder in Vaughan plaza shooting, 2nd suspect still wanted

York Regional Police officers say the 19-year-old was arrested in Moosonee on Thursday. The incident happened in Vaughan on Jan. 26.

3h ago

Top Stories

Significant rainfall across the GTA starting Tuesday night could cause flooding

Most of southern Ontario including the GTA is bracing for significant rainfall starting Tuesday night that could cause localized flooding in some areas. Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued...

33m ago

Toronto man, 50, faces new charges for child sexual abuse material

A 50-year-old man from Toronto who was arrested last month for allegedly luring children online for sexual purposes is facing new charges, according to police. Authorities in Niagara and Peel regions...

12m ago

Man in custody after driving snow removal vehicle into SickKids Hospital: police

A man is in police custody after a snow removal vehicle crashed into the ambulance bay at SickKids Hospital Monday afternoon. Authorities say the vehicle was unattended when an unknown man entered the...

1h ago

19-year-old charged with 1st-degree murder in Vaughan plaza shooting, 2nd suspect still wanted

York Regional Police officers say the 19-year-old was arrested in Moosonee on Thursday. The incident happened in Vaughan on Jan. 26.

3h ago

Most Watched Today

0:48
One arrested, another remains at large in shooting that killed man in Vaughan

York Regional Police officers say a 19-year-old suspect has been charged with first-degree murder after a 65-year-old man was shot at a Vaughan plaza in January.

3h ago

2:16
Toronto Jewish community reeling following shootings at two synagogues

Toronto Jewish community leaders and Premier Ford denounced the recent shootings at multiple synagogues.

4h ago

1:53
Week of showers to be followed by snowfall

Parts of the GTA is expected to have a week of showers, with mild temperatures before a brief snowfall that's expected to hit Toronto this weekend.

5h ago

2:42
Double digit temperatures continue until Wednesday

Double digit temperatures are expected to stick around until Wednesday. Weather Specialist Catalina Gillies has the long-range forecast.

20h ago

2:11
Police, community leaders condemn attacks on GTA synagogues, vow to investigate

Police and community leaders are vowing a strong response to a pair of shootings at GTA synagogues over the weekend, with officials renewing calls for all levels of government to combat anti-Jewish hate, Alessandra Carneiro, reports.

22h ago

More Videos