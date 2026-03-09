Carney heading to Norway to watch NATO exercises, meet with PM

Prime Minister Mark Carney, shown here with his spouse Diana Fox Carney, speaks with media before boarding a government plane at the airport in Tokyo, Japan on Saturday, March 7, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By David Baxter, The Canadian Press

Posted March 9, 2026 3:56 pm.

Last Updated March 9, 2026 6:08 pm.

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney plans to travel to Norway on Friday to observe the Norwegian-led NATO Cold Response exercise above the Arctic Circle.

Cold Response is run by NATO every two years and involves about 25,000 troops from 14 nations training together to perform land, air and sea operations in Arctic conditions.

Canada, the United States, the U.K., Germany, Netherlands, France, Sweden and Finland are among the countries taking part in the exercise.

While in Oslo, Carney is expected to meet with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store to discuss trade, investment, clean energy, critical minerals and the aerospace sector.

The prime minister will also attend the Canada-Nordic Summit to meet with Nordic leaders and talk about ways to enhance geopolitical co-operation.

Before returning to Canada, Carney plans to stop in London to meet with Prime Minister Keir Starmer to talk about defence and the war in the Middle East.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 9, 2026.

David Baxter, The Canadian Press

