Trade vs. security: Canada’s complex relationship with India

Two years ago, then-prime minister Justin Trudeau told parliament there was credible evidence that the Indian government was involved in the killing of a Canadian citizen, sparking a national discussion about trans-national repression, and creating serious tension between Canada and India.

Since taking over as Prime Minister, Mark Carney has put in the work trying to rebuild ties, inviting India to the G7 and visiting the South Asian country on trade missions. Yet there’s still no definitive answer from the Canadian government whether India is considered a security threat.

Host Caryn Ceolin speaks to Amarnath Amarasingam, an associate professor at Queens University, to discuss Carney’s approach to the Canada-India relationship and the reality of security threats.