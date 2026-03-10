Hamilton teen charged after bear spray assault at local high school

A Hamilton Police Service cruiser is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted March 10, 2026 8:12 am.

Hamilton police have charged a 17-year-old male after a confrontation at a Hamilton Mountain high school escalated into a bear spray assault.

Officers were called to Nora Frances Henderson Secondary School, near Upper Sherman Avenue, shortly before 1 p.m. on March 2 for reports of an assault on school grounds. According to police, a dispute involving several youths began inside the school before spilling outside toward the basketball courts.

During the altercation, one youth allegedly discharged what investigators believe was bear spray, striking another teen in the face. The victim fled to a nearby home, where they were able to rinse their eyes and recover. No serious physical injuries were reported.

Police say witness accounts and information from the school community helped identify a suspect. On March 8, officers arrested a 17-year-old male from Hamilton without incident.

He is charged with assault with a weapon, administering a noxious thing, disguise with intent, possession of a prohibited weapon, and failure to comply with an undertaking.

The youth was held for a bail hearing. His identity is protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act. Two additional youths believed to have been involved have not yet been identified, and the investigation remains active.

Hamilton police noted the incident is part of a broader pattern of youth conflicts involving bear spray — a substance that is legal to purchase but prohibited to carry or use as a weapon.

“Hamilton police continue to address these incidents through targeted enforcement, school partnerships, and community engagement aimed at preventing youth violence and increasing awareness around the risks and legal consequences of carrying and using bear spray,” a police spokesperson said.

