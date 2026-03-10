Suspected arson under investigation after vehicles burned at Scarborough mechanic shop

Police tape in Toronto. Photo: Flickr.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted March 10, 2026 7:18 am.

Last Updated March 10, 2026 7:43 am.

Toronto police are investigating a suspected arson after several vehicles went up in flames at a mechanic shop in Scarborough early Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to 95 State Crown Boulevard, in the area of Steeles Avenue East and Middlefield Road near McCowan Road, around 4:34 a.m. for reports of a fire on the property of an auto repair business. When officers and firefighters arrived, they found multiple cars engulfed in flames.

The blaze was brought under control, and no injuries were reported.

Police say the fire is being treated as suspicious and is believed to be the result of arson.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Toronto police.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Police investigating after shots fired at U.S. Consulate in downtown Toronto

Toronto police are investigating after someone opened fire at the U.S. Consulate early Tuesday morning. Officers were called to the area of University Avenue and Queen Street West around 5:29 a.m. after...

1h ago

Brampton neighbourhood residents on edge after homes, cars riddled with bullets

Peel Regional Police (PRP) are investigating after two residences and three vehicles were shot at in Brampton early Monday morning, prompting a wave of community concern in the neighbourhood. Officers...

updated

44m ago

Significant rainfall across the GTA starting Tuesday night could cause flooding

Most of southern Ontario including the GTA is bracing for significant rainfall starting Tuesday night that could cause localized flooding in some areas. Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued...

1h ago

Ajax man charged after calling 911 two dozen times for non‑emergencies, police say

Durham police have charged a 24‑year‑old Ajax man after he allegedly called 911 roughly two dozen times on Sunday for reasons investigators say were not emergencies. Officers were first dispatched...

48m ago

Top Stories

Police investigating after shots fired at U.S. Consulate in downtown Toronto

Toronto police are investigating after someone opened fire at the U.S. Consulate early Tuesday morning. Officers were called to the area of University Avenue and Queen Street West around 5:29 a.m. after...

1h ago

Brampton neighbourhood residents on edge after homes, cars riddled with bullets

Peel Regional Police (PRP) are investigating after two residences and three vehicles were shot at in Brampton early Monday morning, prompting a wave of community concern in the neighbourhood. Officers...

updated

44m ago

Significant rainfall across the GTA starting Tuesday night could cause flooding

Most of southern Ontario including the GTA is bracing for significant rainfall starting Tuesday night that could cause localized flooding in some areas. Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued...

1h ago

Ajax man charged after calling 911 two dozen times for non‑emergencies, police say

Durham police have charged a 24‑year‑old Ajax man after he allegedly called 911 roughly two dozen times on Sunday for reasons investigators say were not emergencies. Officers were first dispatched...

48m ago

Most Watched Today

2:16
Family of surviving victim of Tumbler Ridge shooting brings lawsuit against OpenAI

The family of a surviving victim of the Tumbler Ridge shooting is bringing a lawsuit forward against the creators of ChatGPT. The lawsuit describes OpenAI's conduct as reprehensible and morally repugnant. Kurt Black reports.

1h ago

2:05
No injuries after shots fired at Brampton homes, cars

Police are investigating after shots were fired at two Brampton residences and multiple cars. Audra Brown reports.

12h ago

2:54
Ford calls island residents “squatters” opposed to airport expansion

Ontario’s premier says those living on the Toronto islands are among the “one-percenters” against plans to extend the runway at Billy Bishop Airport. Mark McAllister speaks gauges the resident response.

14h ago

2:55
Rain expected Tuesday ahead of temperature dip

Showers are expected Tuesday night into Wednesday before temperatures dip and Toronto sees a chance of snow. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

14h ago

2:26
U.S. preclearance facility comes to Billy Bishop amid expansion discussions

Pre-clearance will be available for U.S. bound travellers at Billy Bishop starting Tuesday, as talks continue over the possibility of expanding runways at the island airport. Afua Baah reports.

15h ago

More Videos