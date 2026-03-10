Toronto police are investigating a suspected arson after several vehicles went up in flames at a mechanic shop in Scarborough early Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to 95 State Crown Boulevard, in the area of Steeles Avenue East and Middlefield Road near McCowan Road, around 4:34 a.m. for reports of a fire on the property of an auto repair business. When officers and firefighters arrived, they found multiple cars engulfed in flames.

The blaze was brought under control, and no injuries were reported.

Police say the fire is being treated as suspicious and is believed to be the result of arson.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Toronto police.