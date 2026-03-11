New Liberal MP Idlout says threats to the North key to her floor-crossing decision

Prime Minister Mark Carney arrives at Parliament with MP for Nunavut Lori Idlout, who crossed the floor from the NDP to the Liberals, in Ottawa on Wednesday, March 11, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

By The Canadian Press

Posted March 11, 2026 10:22 am.

Last Updated March 11, 2026 11:40 am.

OTTAWA — Nunavut MP Lori Idlout says having a say in decisions affecting her community at a critical time for Canada’s North was a key factor in her decision to join the Liberal government.

News that Idlout had become the first member of the NDP to join Prime Minister Mark Carney’s Liberal caucus broke late Tuesday night.

In a statement released by the Liberal party, Idlout says she arrived at her decision after consulting with her constituents, and that new threats against Canada’s sovereignty have put an intense focus on the fate of the North.

In a statement welcoming Idlout to the Liberal caucus, Carney says a strong North is essential to building a more secure and prosperous Canada.

The prime minister also praises Idlout for forging a strong connection with her community despite representing a constituency that is physically the size of Mexico.

Industry Minister Mélanie Joly says the Arctic region is extremely important to the Carney government and she believes Idlout wants to get involved in Ottawa’s planned investments.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 11, 2026.

The Canadian Press

