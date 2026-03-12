Canada not a target for Trump administration’s new tariff investigations

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during an event to announce new tariffs in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, April 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Kelly Geraldine Malone, The Canadian Press

Posted March 12, 2026 10:07 am.

Last Updated March 12, 2026 10:47 am.

The Trump administration launched trade investigations Wednesday of multiple countries in an effort to solidify the president’s tariff policies after the Supreme Court struck down his previous efforts to realign global trade.

Canada was not included in the list of countries targeted by President Donald Trump’s investigations under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974, despite Mexico being on the list.

China, the European Union, Singapore, Switzerland, Norway, Indonesia, Malaysia, Cambodia, Thailand, Korea, Vietnam, Taiwan, Bangladesh, Japan and India are also subject to the investigations.

United States Trade Representative Jamieson Greer says in a news release that the U.S. will no longer sacrifice its industrial base to other countries.

The White House has not responded to a question about whether Canada will be included in future Section 301 trade investigations.

Canada’s trade surplus with the United States is largely caused by U.S. imports of Canadian oil.

Top Stories

Gas prices in GTA expected to rise 5 cents at midnight

Gas prices in the GTA are set to rise again, a day after drivers got temporary relief at the pumps overnight. Roger McKnight, chief petroleum analyst with En-Pro, tells CityNews that prices are...

2h ago

Niagara Region chair Bob Gale resigns over allegations he owns signed Adolf Hitler book

Bob Gale has resigned as the chair of the Regional Municipality of Niagara amid reports he owns a copy of Mein Kampf signed by Adolf Hitler. The Niagara Region Anti-Racism Association (NRARA) claims...

11h ago

What comes next to address trip times on TTC Line 5 Eglinton and Line 6 Finch West?

The City of Toronto just finished the first of three phases of improvements aimed at speeding up trains on TTC Lines 5 and 6.

24m ago

Toronto police to outline security plans ahead of Al-Quds Day rally on Saturday

Toronto police will provide an update on Thursday afternoon regarding the city's security preparations for Al-Quds Day, as officials brace for a large rally expected this weekend. Superintendent Craig...

18m ago

