City councillor proposes city-run grocery store to tackle rising food costs

Produce is shown at a grocery store in Toronto in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Melissa Nakhavoly

Posted March 12, 2026 8:12 pm.

For many Torontonians, the weekly grocery run has become stressful. From produce to pantry staples, the cost of food continues to climb, pushing more people toward food banks and leaving some neighbourhoods with limited options for affordable groceries.

At least one Toronto councillor says the city should try something bold, and he’s proposing opening city-run grocery stores to help bring prices down.

“I think food is a big part of where people spend their money, and if we’re talking about affordability and making life a little more affordable for Torontonians, I think it’s an area that if we were able to do something and lower food, everyone would benefit by that,” says Coun. Anthony Perruzza.

Perruzza wants the city to open and operate four grocery stores, one in each community council district, with priority given to neighbourhoods with limited access to grocery stores and lower household incomes. The goal would be to sell food at the lowest price possible.

He adds the pilot project would also help address food insecurity and “food deserts,” communities where full-service grocery stores are few and far between, leaving residents to rely on smaller convenience stores where prices are significantly higher.

It’s the same idea that was floated by New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, who calculated that five grocery stores – one in each city borough – would cost $70 million to launch.

“It would be run very much like a business, a non-profit business, and if there are investments that are going to be made in these stores, a lot of those investments will be recovered through those business models,” explained Perruzza.

Perruzza adds the city could also waive property taxes and development charges to help keep costs down. He says the idea is simple – if housing affordability is a priority, food affordability should be too.

City council is expected to consider the motion at its next meeting on March 25th. If approved, the pilot program would move forward with plans for four locations across the city, though exactly where those stores could go hasn’t been decided yet.

