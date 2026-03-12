CRTC to eliminate fees when cancelling or switching cellphone and internet plans

Networking cables in a server bay are shown in Toronto on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

By Sammy Hudes, The Canadian Press

Posted March 12, 2026 11:30 am.

Last Updated March 12, 2026 3:18 pm.

Canada’s telecommunications regulator says it will prevent companies from charging customers when they cancel, change or activate plans.

The CRTC said Thursday the move is meant to make it easier for consumers to switch internet and cellphone plans, enabling them to take advantage of better offers without having to worry about unexpected costs.

The new rules will come into effect on June 12. They apply to individual and small business customers of all mobile providers, along with individual home internet customers of mainly large providers.

The CRTC said activation fees have ranged from roughly $30 to $80, acting as a barrier to Canadians being able to take advantage of competitive offers.

The regulator said it will announce additional consumer protection measures in the coming months to make it easier to shop for, compare and choose plans.

In late 2024, the CRTC launched a handful of consultations related to empowering cellphone and internet customers, seeking feedback on potential changes around notifications, self-serve options and fees.

The commission has been considering measures to ensure people know when their plans or discounts are about to end to avoid bill shocks. It’s also exploring potential self-serve options for when customers need to change or cancel their plans.

The proposals came after the federal government made changes to the Telecommunications Act which required the CRTC to put new consumer protection measures in place.

“We are taking action to give Canadians more control over their internet and cellphone services,” said CRTC chairperson and CEO Vicky Eatrides in a news release.

“Today’s decision removes extra fees to activate, change or cancel a plan. This means that consumers can switch to a better deal without having to pay extra just to get the service that works best for them.”

While consumer advocates have called such fees a disincentive to switching cellphone and internet service plans, industry representatives say they help companies generate revenue to maintain high-quality service.

“Today’s CRTC decision is an unwarranted and self-defeating regulatory intervention in a market that’s already highly competitive and delivering historic price declines,” said Eric Smith, senior vice-president of the Canadian Telecommunications Association, in a statement.

“These one-time fees help recover real costs that won’t disappear as a result of this decision — it will only shift how those costs are recovered in a market where switching providers is already easy and at record levels.”

As part of a separate proceeding, the CRTC has also been considering whether service providers should be required to display certain information about home internet plans — such as price and speed — through a standardized label.

The concept has been compared to food nutrition labels at grocery stores, which list information about serving size and calories in a standardized format.

The regulator held a hearing on that proposal last June, where some experts argued the move would help boost consumer literacy when shopping for home internet plans.

In 2024, the CRTC’s American counterpart, the Federal Communications Commission, began requiring that internet providers display standardized labels, both in-store and online, containing information about cost and performance.

However, representatives from Canada’s telecom industry questioned whether the U.S. regulator’s requirements are actually helping consumers, with some companies pointing out they already provide key information that customers need when purchasing a new internet plan.

The commission said Thursday it plans to launch another public consultation to review its consumer protection codes, including the Internet Code and the Wireless Code, with the goal of simplifying and combining them into one code.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Information from Project South results in new arrest: York Regional Police

York Regional Police (YRP) confirmed the arrest of a 35-year-old man late last month as a result of information that originated from Project South -- the sweeping organized crime and corruption probe that...

43m ago

Armed man rammed vehicle into Michigan synagogue and was fatally shot by security, AP source says

WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. (AP) — A man armed with a rifle rammed his vehicle into one of the nation’s largest reform synagogues in a Detroit suburb and was fatally shot by security Thursday, The Associated...

0m ago

Toronto police brace for Al‑Quds Day rally, cite recent attacks on GTA synagogues and U.S. Consulate

Toronto police are preparing security measures for a large rally to mark Al-Quds Day, expected in downtown Toronto on Saturday. Superintendent Craig Young, who oversees Emergency Management and Public...

29m ago

What comes next to address trip times on TTC Line 5 Eglinton and Line 6 Finch West?

The City of Toronto just finished the first of three phases of improvements aimed at speeding up trains on TTC Lines 5 and 6.

4h ago

Top Stories

Information from Project South results in new arrest: York Regional Police

York Regional Police (YRP) confirmed the arrest of a 35-year-old man late last month as a result of information that originated from Project South -- the sweeping organized crime and corruption probe that...

43m ago

Armed man rammed vehicle into Michigan synagogue and was fatally shot by security, AP source says

WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. (AP) — A man armed with a rifle rammed his vehicle into one of the nation’s largest reform synagogues in a Detroit suburb and was fatally shot by security Thursday, The Associated...

0m ago

Toronto police brace for Al‑Quds Day rally, cite recent attacks on GTA synagogues and U.S. Consulate

Toronto police are preparing security measures for a large rally to mark Al-Quds Day, expected in downtown Toronto on Saturday. Superintendent Craig Young, who oversees Emergency Management and Public...

29m ago

What comes next to address trip times on TTC Line 5 Eglinton and Line 6 Finch West?

The City of Toronto just finished the first of three phases of improvements aimed at speeding up trains on TTC Lines 5 and 6.

4h ago

Most Watched Today

0:35
Triple stabbing at North York home, suspect in custody

Toronto police are investigating after multiple people were stabbed inside a home on Glendora Avenue early Thursday, with a suspect now in custody after fleeing the scene on foot.

7h ago

2:01
Gusts of wind spewing colder temperatures across the GTA

As temperatures begin to drop, gusts of wind that could reach up to 60km/h are spewing colder air across the GTA.

7h ago

2:15
Wind chills return with cold front Thursday

Morning wind chills on Thursday will feel like -9 with wind gusts of up to 60 km/h in some areas.

20h ago

1:56
Heavy rain causes flooding across the GTA

Drivers across the GTA are being warmed to take precaution on their commute today as heavy rainfall triggers flooding in some areas.

March 11, 2026 2:23 pm EST EST

5:09
Rain continues Wednesday, snow expected Friday

After heavy rainfall Wednesday, more snow is just around the corner for the GTA and most of southern Ontario. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

March 11, 2026 1:42 pm EST EST

More Videos