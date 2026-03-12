Ontario woman charged after allegedly stealing $73K from elderly victim as power of attorney

A person uses a debit card in this undated image. Photo: iStock/Getty Images.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted March 12, 2026 6:46 am.

Last Updated March 12, 2026 6:48 am.

Durham police say a woman has been charged after allegedly abusing her legal authority under the power of attorney to defraud an elderly Ontario resident of more than $73,000, including tens of thousands in cash withdrawals and personal purchases.

The investigation began in August 2024, when staff at Lakeview Manor, a long‑term care home in Beaverton, Ont., contacted police about outstanding payments for a resident’s stay that had fallen more than $10,000 in arrears.

Durham’s Older Adult Support and Investigative Services Unit (OASIS) launched a probe into the victim’s designated power of attorney — a woman who had held the role since before 2016 and was responsible for managing the victim’s finances.

Police say the suspect used the victim’s funds without consent, withdrawing over $37,000 in cash and spending more than $8,000 on merchandise. In total, investigators allege she misappropriated approximately $73,000.

On Jan. 14, 2026, police located and arrested the suspect without incident. The suspect and victim are known to each other, authorities confirmed.

Laura Doreen Croft, 53, of Brock Township, Ont., is charged with possession of a credit card not authorized, use of a credit card data not authorized, theft by a person holding the power of attorney, fraud over $5,000 and possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

She was released on an undertaking.

Police are asking anyone with information about the case to contact investigators.

