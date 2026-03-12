Juno Awards coming to Winnipeg in April 2027

A lighting rehearsal is performed during a preview of the Juno awards set, in Vancouver on Friday, March 28, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns

By The Canadian Press

Posted March 12, 2026 8:38 pm.

Last Updated March 12, 2026 8:50 pm.

TORONTO — The Juno Awards are returning to Winnipeg.

The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences has announced that the Manitoba capital will host the 2027 Junos.

Winnipeg previously hosted the celebration of Canadian music in 2005 and 2014.

Next year’s Juno Week festival is scheduled for April 1 to 4.

Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew says it’s a chance to showcase the province’s vibrant arts community.

This year’s awards show is set to take place on March 29 in Hamilton. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 12, 2026.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

City councillor proposes city-run grocery store to tackle rising food costs

For many Torontonians, the weekly grocery run has become stressful. From produce to pantry staples, the cost of food continues to climb, pushing more people toward food banks and leaving some neighbourhoods...

1h ago

Ford government faces pushback for plan to cut majority of conservation authorities

The Ford government's move to amalgamate conservation authorities across the province is coming under the microscope, with critics claiming it could weaken some key environmental protections. This...

3h ago

Police recover vehicle used in shooting outside U.S. Consulate in Toronto

Police have recovered the vehicle they say was allegedly used in Tuesday morning's shooting at the U.S. Consulate in Toronto. In a brief statement Thursday afternoon, investigators said the white Honda...

2h ago

Widespread snow could bring 3 to 10 cm to the GTA on Friday

Despite the mild spring-like start to the week, snow is back in the forecast for this weekend. A special weather statement is in effect for Toronto and the GTHA, as an Alberta clipper brings widespread...

59m ago

Top Stories

City councillor proposes city-run grocery store to tackle rising food costs

For many Torontonians, the weekly grocery run has become stressful. From produce to pantry staples, the cost of food continues to climb, pushing more people toward food banks and leaving some neighbourhoods...

1h ago

Ford government faces pushback for plan to cut majority of conservation authorities

The Ford government's move to amalgamate conservation authorities across the province is coming under the microscope, with critics claiming it could weaken some key environmental protections. This...

3h ago

Police recover vehicle used in shooting outside U.S. Consulate in Toronto

Police have recovered the vehicle they say was allegedly used in Tuesday morning's shooting at the U.S. Consulate in Toronto. In a brief statement Thursday afternoon, investigators said the white Honda...

2h ago

Widespread snow could bring 3 to 10 cm to the GTA on Friday

Despite the mild spring-like start to the week, snow is back in the forecast for this weekend. A special weather statement is in effect for Toronto and the GTHA, as an Alberta clipper brings widespread...

59m ago

Most Watched Today

4:29
Snow expected in the GTA Friday

An Alberta clipper is set to drop between four to six centimetres of snow in the GTA with higher amounts in northern York and Durham regions. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your forecast.

4h ago

0:54
Toronto police to increase presence at Al Quds Day rally

Toronto police are preparing security measures for a large rally to mark Al-Quds Day, expected in downtown Toronto on Saturday.

6h ago

2:46
How the war in Iran is impacting the local economy

Amid the worsening conflict in Iran, Torontonians are feeling the effects at home with rising gas prices and challenges to food importation.

11h ago

0:35
Triple stabbing at North York home, suspect in custody

Toronto police are investigating after multiple people were stabbed inside a home on Glendora Avenue early Thursday, with a suspect now in custody after fleeing the scene on foot.

12h ago

2:01
Gusts of wind spewing colder temperatures across the GTA

As temperatures begin to drop, gusts of wind that could reach up to 60km/h are spewing colder air across the GTA.

12h ago

More Videos