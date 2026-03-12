3 people stabbed at North York home, police say

Three people were stabbed, and two suffered serious injuries, at a residence on Glendora Avenue in North York. Photo: Bertram Dandy/CityNews.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted March 12, 2026 5:20 am.

Last Updated March 12, 2026 5:53 am.

Toronto police are investigating after multiple people were stabbed inside a home on Glendora Avenue early Thursday, leaving two victims seriously injured.

Police tell 680 NewsRadio they were called to 114 Glendora Avenue, near Yonge Street and Sheppard Avenue, around 3:40 a.m. for reports of a stabbing incident involving several victims.

When officers and paramedics arrived, they found three people suffering from stab wounds. Two of the victims were rushed to the hospital with serious injuries, while a third was treated for minor injuries.

Police tell 680 NewsRadio that a lone suspect fled the scene.

Police have not released details about what led to the stabbings or if the incident is believed to be targeted.

Investigators are asking anyone with information or video from the area to contact Toronto police.

