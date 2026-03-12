Ottawa rushing hate crimes bill without addressing concerns: civil liberties’ group

OTTAWA — The Canadian Civil Liberties Association says the government is rushing its hate crimes bill through without dealing with concerns from faith groups and civil society organizations.

The House of Commons justice committee finished its work on Bill C-9 Wednesday, after the government passed a motion setting deadlines to move the bill through Parliament faster.

The civil liberties’ group says the committee process made the bill worse by removing a Criminal Code religious exemption for hate speech.

The Liberals backed that amendment in order to secure Bloc Québécois support for the bill.

The amendment drew opposition from some faith groups and in December a coalition that includes civil liberties, community and labour groups said the bill would give police too much power and could criminalize protest.

Bill C-9 creates new offences for intimidating or obstructing someone outside a religious or cultural institution, among other measures.