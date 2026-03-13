Lawyers for Calgary man in Ryan Wedding case to seek a review of denial of bail

Lawyers for a Calgary man arrested on extradition warrants connected to accused Canadian drug kingpin Ryan Wedding will be applying for a review of a decision denying him bail.

Allistair Chapman, 33, and nine others were arrested last year in an FBI investigation into a billion-dollar international drug trafficking organization allegedly run by Wedding in Mexico, Colombia, Canada and the United States.

U.S. prosecutors allege Chapman helped arrange the killing of an FBI informant by providing the man’s photo to a co-accused and paying for it to be posted online.

The informant was later shot dead at a restaurant in Colombia.

Justice Paul Jeffrey, who denied bail last month, says U.S. prosecutors have a strong case against Chapman.

And he says releasing him on bail would undermine public confidence in the justice system.

“While he did not pull the trigger, he knew the purpose of the work he was assigned was the murder,” the judge said in a written decision Friday.

But one of Chapman’s lawyers, Chad Haggerty, indicated in court Friday that they intend to ask for a review of the decision. A date for a bail review is expected to be set March 20.

Outside court, Haggerty said the original authority to proceed requesting Chapman’s extradition had been amended to just conspiracy to commit murder.

He said that doesn’t mean the U.S. justice department won’t still proceed with prosecuting Chapman on other organized crime offences.

Wedding was arrested earlier this year in Mexico and transferred to California. He had been on the FBI’s most-wanted list.