Blue Jays name Kevin Gausman as opening-day starter

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Kevin Gausman (34) works against the Houston Astros during first inning MLB baseball action in Toronto, on Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sammy Kogan

By Sportsnet Staff

Posted March 14, 2026 6:09 pm.

The Toronto Blue Jays have tabbed Kevin Gausman to be their starter on Opening Day, manager John Schneider told reporters Saturday.

Gausman, 35, is set to square off against the Athletics in front of a home crowd at the Rogers Centre on March 27.

“Pumped for him, pumped for us. About time he got one, kinda what me and (pitching coach) Pete (Walker) told him,” Schneider said. “Still figuring out the rest of the rotation, how that lines up, but I’m excited for Kevin to get us going.”

Gausman enjoyed another solid year with the Blue Jays last season, his fourth with the franchise, putting up a 3.59 ERA and 1.062 WHIP in 32 starts.

Over his tenure with the Blue Jays, Gausman has a 48-41 record with a 3.48 ERA in 125 regular-season starts.

While he struggled in his first two post-season runs with the Blue Jays, he shone in last year’s run to the World Series, pitching to a 2.93 ERA and 0.913 WHIP in six appearances.

“I think just kind of the trust factor, and what you can expect with some extra hoopla, and ceremonies, and the timing being off a little bit — you gotta kinda navigate that. And Kev’s done that in big games before,” Schneider said.

“When you’re trying to put a competitive season together, it’s cool that you have a guy that you really trust who’s been here for a long time to get that season started.

Though he’s never been named the opening-day starter for the Blue Jays, Gausman has received the honour twice with other franchises — in 2021 with the San Francisco Giants and in 2017 with the Baltimore Orioles.

Jose Berrios handled the Opening Day responsibility for the Blue Jays for the last two seasons.

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