Wilkie, Ideson named Canada’s flag bearers for Paralympics closing ceremony

Para nordic skier Natalie Wilkie and wheelchair curler Mark Ideson have been named Canada’s closing ceremony flag bearers for the Milan Cortina Paralympics, the Canadian Paralympic Committee announced Saturday.

Wilkie, from Salmon Arm, B.C., has earned four medals (two gold, one silver, one bronze) in her third Paralympics. She still has one race remaining on Sunday morning, the Para cross-country 20 kilometres.

The 25-year-old now has 11 Paralympic medals to her name (five gold, three silvers, three bronze).

She is the first Canadian athlete to be selected to be both opening and closing ceremony flag bearer at the same Paralympic Games.

Ideson, from London, Ont., just led Canada to gold in wheelchair curling on Saturday, with a 4-3 win over China. It was Canada’s first gold in the event since 2014.

Canada also became the first country to ever complete the tournament undefeated.