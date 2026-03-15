Years of training keep Artemis II crew mission-ready, researcher says

The crew of the new NASA moon rocket, Artemis II, take part in a news conference, from left, Canadian Space Agency astronaut Jeremy Hansen, mission specialist, Christina Koch, pilot Victor Glover and commander Reid Wiseman at the Kennedy Space Center, Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux) Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Sidhartha Banerjee, The Canadian Press

Posted March 15, 2026 2:24 pm.

Last Updated March 15, 2026 3:19 pm.

MONTREAL — Despite the delays for the NASA’s Artemis II mission around the moon and back, a space medicine researcher says the crew, which includes Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen, are physically ready for when the time comes to launch.

“They’ve been preparing for years, so what is a few more months,” said Dr. Farhan Asrar, a physician, space medicine researcher and associate dean at Toronto Metropolitan University’s School of Medicine.

“One thing that I’ve always kind of appreciated and respected in the life of astronauts … is it’s always expecting the unexpected and how do you best prepare for that?”

NASA has targeted an April 1 launch for Artemis II, with six-day launch window running through April 6 announced last week.

Hansen, 50, of London, Ont., will serve as mission specialist during Artemis II, becoming the first non-American to travel beyond low Earth orbit, a historic achievement for Canada. His crewmates are veteran NASA astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover and Christina Koch. The mission is scheduled to last 10 days.

Apart from Hansen, fellow Canadian astronaut Jenni Gibbons, 37, of Calgary is also serving as Hansen’s backup and will be supporting the crew from ground control.

The mission has been delayed a few times since an intended February launch window opening due to a hydrogen fuel leaks and helium flow problems with the Space Launch System rocket.

But Asrar notes that delays are part of the game and the astronauts have been on a multi-year program that includes physical training, technical simulations and scenarios of what could happen during the mission.

So physically they are always ready, but there are other aspects, such as team-building, getting to know each other and carving out personal time with families.

“It’s just basically continuing that same process in order to be prepared for eventually once that mission day comes in,” Asrar said.

While the lunar mission is only 10 days, Asrar said one of the interesting things about the Artemis II mission from a health perspective is the four astronauts will be confined to the Orion capsule, which is about the size of a camper van.

“The crews must really get along with each other, know each other really well, because interestingly, with the exception of the bathroom, there is no other privacy or door that is separated,” Asrar said.

“So they’ll be eating, drinking, working, even their own personal time and reflection or self-reflection times would be with everybody around you though as well.”

For a possible April 1 launch, NASA said pre-launch quarantine for the crew would begin around March 18 before they travel to the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on March 27.

Artemis II is also historic in that it moves thinking toward long duration deep space missions. Asrar’s research looks at human health in space, which includes deep space missions.

“It is opening the doors to basically now looking at living on the moon for longer periods, and then are we also then looking toward the Mars space missions,” he said.

For those long distance missions, considerations include how to deliver care when there isn’t an easy way to connect with Earth, as is the case with the International Space Station.

In the event of a medical emergency, as occurred recently with the Crew-11 mission that was cut short in January, there was a quick return to Earth in NASA’s first ever medical evacuation.

“However, when you look at, let’s say for example, Mars, it might take us close to seven to 10 months to just travel one way,” Asrar said. That raises the question of whether crews can handle all medical issues from assessment to recovery. There is also the issue how to handle limited medical supplies.

Artemis II, Asrar says, will provide more insight about how to answer some of those questions.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Windsor police release footage of 'targeted arson' at the home of slain Khalistan movement critic Nancy Grewal

Authorities in Ontario have released surveillance footage showing what homicide investigators believe to be a “targeted arson” at the home of 45-year-old Nancy Grewal, an outspoken critic of the Khalistan...

2h ago

Brampton man charged in fraud investigation targeting South Asian community

A 21-year-old Brampton man is in custody in connection with a fraud investigation targeting members of the South Asian community. Police in Peel Region say they began an investigation in the summer...

1h ago

Man arrested, 2 other suspects wanted in Mississauga hotel robbery

Police in Peel Region have arrested one man and are searching for two additional suspects who are wanted in connection with a robbery that took place at a Mississauga hotel earlier this month. Authorities...

3h ago

Trump's call for countries to send warships to protect the Strait of Hormuz brings no promises

CAIRO (AP) — U.S. President Donald Trump's appeal to China, France, Japan, South Korea, Britain and others to send warships to keep the Strait of Hormuz “open and safe” brought no commitments on...

14m ago

Top Stories

Windsor police release footage of 'targeted arson' at the home of slain Khalistan movement critic Nancy Grewal

Authorities in Ontario have released surveillance footage showing what homicide investigators believe to be a “targeted arson” at the home of 45-year-old Nancy Grewal, an outspoken critic of the Khalistan...

2h ago

Brampton man charged in fraud investigation targeting South Asian community

A 21-year-old Brampton man is in custody in connection with a fraud investigation targeting members of the South Asian community. Police in Peel Region say they began an investigation in the summer...

1h ago

Man arrested, 2 other suspects wanted in Mississauga hotel robbery

Police in Peel Region have arrested one man and are searching for two additional suspects who are wanted in connection with a robbery that took place at a Mississauga hotel earlier this month. Authorities...

3h ago

Trump's call for countries to send warships to protect the Strait of Hormuz brings no promises

CAIRO (AP) — U.S. President Donald Trump's appeal to China, France, Japan, South Korea, Britain and others to send warships to keep the Strait of Hormuz “open and safe” brought no commitments on...

14m ago

Most Watched Today

3:15
Iran vows retaliation for U.S. attack on Kharg Island oil hub

Iranian officials are vowing retaliation after the U.S. decimated the military infrastructure on the country's Kharg Island oil hub. As Karling Donoghue explains, the attack was meant to threaten Iran into reopening the strait of Hormuz.

21h ago

2:58
Iconic Toronto barber hangs up scissors after 60 years

He's been in business for over six decades and a community cornerstone, but now George Iliadis says it's time to close up shop so he can focus on fulfilling an important vow he made to the one he loves.

21h ago

2:33
Mississauga cleans as melted snow reveals shreds of sod

The city is acknowledging a surge of complaints from residents who say sidewalk clearing through the winder has also stripped sections of grass. David Zura explains why this year was particularly rough.

22h ago

2:58
Al-Quds Day rally proceeds as Ford’s call for injunction is dismissed in court

Rhianne Campbell is at the pro-Palestinian rally, that critics have called a threat to Jewish security.

22h ago

1:55
Snowy Sunday morning with gusty conditions

A special weather statement is in effect for Toronto as a messy mix of snow, freezing rain and wind gusts of up to 70 km/h is expected.

22h ago

More Videos