Will Canada’s immigration system regret relying on AI?

The Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) recently announced its AI strategy as part of the ‘AI Strategy for the Federal Public Service 2025-2027.’ Included are measures to streamline the ministry’s administrative tasks using AI without allowing the technology to make executive decisions on applications.

According to the IRCC, AI has been used since 2013, although only for what it calls ‘if-then’ models, but starting this year, it says it will be used to triage applications and respond to inquiries.

Host Maria Kestane speaks to Joshua Schachnow, a family lawyer and the CEO of Visto.AI, to learn more about the technology’s potential to help the ministry become more efficient, but also what dangers we should be on the lookout for.