Cardi B calls out Hamilton for low ticket sales: ‘Not playing with y’all Banadians’

Cardi B is dragging the Hammer for slow ticket sales.

The Grammy-winning rapper called out Hamilton in a social media video after noticing that ticket sales for her show on March 31 in the city lagged behind other stops.

The “Bodak Yellow” artist, currently on her Little Miss Drama tour, said that while most tour dates are “98 per cent, 99 per cent” sold out, Hamilton was only about “80 per cent sold out.”

Ticketmaster shows many seats remain for Hamilton, compared with Toronto, which is nearly sold out for her March 30 show. Tickets in Hamilton start at around $118.

Cardi B playfully warned Canadians in the video that if they break her “perfectly sold-out streak,” she doesn’t know what she’ll do, stumbling over her words with a smile.

Her 35-city North American tour also includes stops in Vancouver, Chicago and New York City.

“I’m letting you Canadians know, if y’all break my sold-out streak, I’m gonna — I don’t know what I’m gonna do,” she said.

“Y’all not breaking my perfectly sold-out streak. I’m not playing with y’all. I’m not playing with y’all Banadians.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March. 16, 2026.

Alex Nino Gheciu, The Canadian Press