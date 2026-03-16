‘Tracking a Killer: The Cold Case Files’: Irma Galastica

Irma Galastica, a Toronto, has been missing since Aug. 31, 2024.

By Fil Martino, 680 NewsRadio

Posted March 16, 2026 4:07 pm.

Last Updated March 16, 2026 4:08 pm.

Irma Galastica, 32, a mother of one from Toronto went missing in August of 2024. She has not been seen or heard from since.

Halton Regional Police say they believe she was in the Burlington/Hamilton area before she disappeared.

CityNews investigative journalist Cristina Howorun has been trying to figure out what happened to Irma. She says, on August 31, 2024, Irma left her Toronto apartment and went to a bar in Hamilton called Sankofa.

“All accounts are that she left in a vehicle with several men and with a new friend that she made that night, a woman that we chose to not disclose her identity so we have been calling her Jane,” said Howorun.

Related:

Howorun says they travelled from downtown Hamilton to a house in rural Burlington and while she was there, she sent a friend a text message saying she was in Hamilton in case she didn’t make it home.

“She wasn’t in Hamilton. She was in Burlington which is right next door, but she didn’t even know where she really was and it’s easy to mix up that part of Ontario and then that’s it,” said Howorun.

This is one of the cases that will be featured on the new season of the ” Tracking a Killer: The Cold Case Files” podcast. Episode 7 is now available on the Frequency Podcast Network or wherever you get your podcasts.

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