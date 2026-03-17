The Big Story

What is AI baby slop and how can we save our kids from it?

Close-up of a child playing on a touch screen tablet. (iStock) blackred

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted March 17, 2026 7:16 am.

It’s like brain-rot but for babies. And all of a sudden, it’s not funny anymore.

AI baby slop, a form of content that consists of highly stimulating audio and video of random objects and sounds, posted on YouTube, and found by children whose algorithm cues it up after their parent chose a separate video.

Host Catherine Jette speaks with Dr. Keri Ewart, chair of the bachelor of education program and assistant professor at Wilfrid Laurier University, to discuss how these videos are produced and for whom. They also dig into what kind of content children should be consuming, and how AI can help in childhood development, but with close supervision.

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