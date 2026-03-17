Canadians keen on owning a home despite market uncertainties: RBC survey

A new report suggests two-thirds of Canadians say they still dream of owning a home despite a challenging market.

RBC’s spring home ownership poll shows 67 per cent of respondents say they want to buy a home, up from 62 per cent last year, while 32 per cent expect to purchase a house or condo within the next two years.

The online survey, which polled 1,719 Canadians between Jan. 7 and Jan. 25 using Leger’s online panel, shows four in five believe purchasing a home is one of life’s biggest financial milestones, while 73 per cent view it as a sign of financial independence.

Among the first-time buyers planning to purchase a home in the next two years, 62 per cent feel closer to their goal, while 71 per cent have savings in place, with an average of $110,339 saved.

However, buyers are concerned about whether it’s the right time to make a purchase and about making the wrong decision.

RBC senior mortgage specialist Brad Evjen says there’s a lot of cautious optimism and while you can’t time the market, you can make educated decisions. That means considering cash flow, debt management strategies and future goals when buying a home.

Many first-time homebuyers anticipate making sacrifices in order to save money. The report said 46 per cent expect to live with their parents longer, 42 per cent are delaying having children and 64 per cent say they need a side hustle or second job to afford a home.

The report said mortgage renewals also remain top of mind for homeowners.

It said 59 per cent of homeowners surveyed are worried about covering the rising expenses of home ownership, while 39 per cent are worried about making the wrong decision when renewing their mortgage. That number is even higher for homeowners who are renewing their mortgage within the next two years — at 58 per cent.

Online surveys cannot be assigned a margin of error because they do not randomly sample the population. However, the report said a probability sample of 1,719 respondents would have a margin of error of ±2.4 per cent, 19 times out of 20.