Toronto police are investigating after two men were seriously injured in a stabbing late Monday night inside Bloor–Yonge Station.

Officers were called to the station, located in the Bloor Street East and Yonge Street area, around 10:54 p.m. for reports of a stabbing. When they arrived, police found two males suffering from stab wounds.

Both victims, aged 43 and 22, were treated at the scene and taken to the hospital. Their injuries are deemed non-life-threatening, and the pair are in stable condition, police told 680 NewsRadio.

The accused in custody, who was also stabbed in the altercation, is the 22-year-old man, police later confirmed.

Line 2 Bloor-Danforth: No service at Bloor-Yonge station due to a Toronto Police Investigation. https://t.co/oaM6nSCC5s — TTC Service Alerts (@TTCnotices) March 17, 2026

Police say the attack occurred down by track level, but not on the platform itself. Investigators would not specify the exact location, describing it only as a hallway or tunnel area near the tracks.

The TTC briefly restricted access to parts of the station as officers secured the scene and searched the area.

Police say there is no ongoing threat to the public and confirm that the lone suspect was arrested, with charges pending.

Investigators have not released details about what led to the stabbing or whether the victims and attacker knew each other.