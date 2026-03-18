Markets in Canada, U.S. down in late-morning trading as oil prices move up

The TMX logo is shown in Toronto, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paige Taylor White

By The Canadian Press

Posted March 18, 2026 11:39 am.

Last Updated March 18, 2026 12:09 pm.

TORONTO — Markets in Canada and the U.S. were down during late-morning trading on Wednesday as the war in Iran continued and crude oil prices moved up.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 417.08 points at 32,512.01.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 356.16 points at 46,637.10. The S&P 500 index was down 30.74 points at 6,685.35, while the Nasdaq composite was down 90.48 points at 22,389.05.

The Canadian dollar traded for 72.96 cents US compared with 73.00 cents US on Tuesday.

The May crude oil contract was up US$2.83 at US$98.36 per barrel.

The April gold contract was down US$136.10 at US$4,872.10 an ounce.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 18, 2026.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)

The Canadian Press

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