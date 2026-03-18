Oshawa man arrested nearly a year after human‑trafficking investigation launched

Investigators confirmed the arrest of Yvenord Hyacinthe, 44, on March 12, 2026, nearly a year after the case was first launched. Photo: Durham police.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted March 18, 2026 10:38 am.

Last Updated March 18, 2026 10:43 am.

An Oshawa man wanted for a string of violent offences tied to a human‑trafficking investigation has been arrested, Durham police say.

Investigators confirmed the arrest of Yvenord Hyacinthe, 44, on March 12, 2026, nearly a year after the case was first launched.

Police say the investigation began on May 1, 2025, after officers received allegations that a female victim had been exploited over several weeks.

According to investigators, the victim first met the suspects — a man and a woman — in Oshawa in February 2025. Police allege the victim was coerced into the sex trade and subjected to violence, threats, and control.

The female suspect was located and arrested on July 3, 2025, but Hyacinthe remained outstanding. A warrant was issued for his arrest shortly afterward.

On March 12, 2026, authorities located Hyacinthe and took him into custody. He is charged with assault, assault with a weapon, forcible confinement, robbery, extortion and procuring.

He was held for a bail hearing.

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