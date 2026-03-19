Juno Awards to feature musical tribute to Nelly Furtado including performances by Alessia Cara, Shawn Desman

Nelly Furtado will receive a musical toast at the Juno Awards this year.

The ceremony will feature a tribute to the Victoria-born songstress in honour of her induction into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame.

Juno organizer CARAS says the tribute will include performances from Alessia Cara, Jully Black, Shawn Desman and Tanya Tagaq, “along with some very special guests.”

CARAS says they’ll be joined on stage by Furtado’s band, led by musical director Herag Sanbalian, “who has curated a selection of her greatest hits.”

Other newly announced performers at the ceremony will include MICO, a Filipino-Canadian alt-pop artist who got his start performing in Discord communities, and Sofia Camara, who is nominated for breakthrough artist of the year.

The Junos will be handed out at a gala on Saturday, March 28 and during a live broadcast hosted by comedian Mae Martin on Sunday, March 29.