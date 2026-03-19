Toronto Blue Jays rising pitching star and rookie Trey Yesavage will be placed on the injured list to open the regular season due to a right shoulder impingement.

According to Sportsnet’s Arden Zwelling, the 22-year-old righty reported to Blue Jays camp with the issue, which explains his slow build-up and lack of Spring Training appearances.

The news comes one day after manager John Schneider announced that Jose Berrios would miss time after being diagnosed with a right elbow fracture, though he’s expected to try and pitch through the ailment.

Yesavage, drafted 20th overall in 2024, made waves with the Blue Jays in 2025, appearing in three regular-season games after rapidly progressing through the minors in his first full year of professional baseball. The rookie then dazzled in the postseason, making starts in the ALDS against the New York Yankees, the ALCS against the Seattle Mariners, and the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, showcasing his elite arsenal.

Including in the minors, majors, and postseason, Yesavage racked up 139 2/3 innings pitched, prompting the Blue Jays to bring their prized righty along slowly ahead of the 2026 season.

Berrios, Yesavage and Shane Bieber will now open the year on the injured list. Bowden Francis has already been ruled out for the season after undergoing Tommy John surgery.

With Toronto’s pitching depth being tested, it further explains the club’s willingness to reunite with and sign 41-year-old Max Scherzer. The future Hall of Famer is expected to be part of the Opening Day starting rotation that should also feature Kevin Gausman, Dylan Cease, Cody Ponce and Eric Lauer.

Toronto opens the regular season against the Athletics at the Rogers Centre on March 27, with Gausman announced as the Opening Day starter.