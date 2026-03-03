Blue Jays officially re-sign Max Scherzer to 1-year contract

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Max Scherzer in Dunedin, Fla. Photo: Blue Jays/X.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted March 3, 2026 7:50 am.

Last Updated March 3, 2026 7:53 am.

Mad Max is back in the fold.

The Toronto Blue Jays re-signed Max Scherzer to a one-year contract, the team announced on Monday.

Sportsnet reported on the deal last week, worth $3 million. Incentives could take the contract to $10 million.

Scherzer appeared in 17 games and logged 85 innings last year before making three more starts in the playoffs, including his memorable gem in Game 4 of the American League Championship Series. He also threw 4.1 innings of one-run ball in Game 7 of the World Series and said afterwards, “There’s no way that was my last pitch.”

Related:

Before Scherzer’s contract had even been finalized, he was in full uniform at the Blue Jays’ player development facility on Monday, throwing a bullpen session in his familiar No. 31.

“This is where we wanted to be. We love Toronto, and loved being around this team,” Scherzer said, via the Blue Jays.

Not only that, there’s a chance the 41-year-old will be pitching in Grapefruit League games within the week, as the Blue Jays are tentatively planning to have him start Saturday’s game against the Phillies.

“Good catching up with Gramps,” said Blue Jays manager John Schneider. “It’s nice to have him back. Not only watching him throw — which looked really good — but just catching up with him, really. You guys all know the character that he is, and it’s nice to get him back around some new faces and awesome to see him.”

Another bullpen session is slated for Wednesday, but since Scherzer has already been facing free agent hitters, he could be starting games as soon as this weekend.

Scherzer, who turns 42 in July, returns for what will be his 19th MLB season after posting a 5.19 ERA over 85 regular-season innings last year. The future Hall of Famer enters the 2026 season 37 innings short of 3,000 for his career.

With files from Sportsnet’s Ben Nicholson-Smith

