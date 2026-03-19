Toronto’s police chief and the federal public safety minister will hold a joint news conference Thursday afternoon to discuss the federal government’s plan to modernize how police access digital information during investigations.

Chief Myron Demkiw will appear alongside Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree at 1:30 p.m. at Toronto Police Headquarters. The press conference will be streamed live on CityNews 24/7.

The event will focus on Bill C‑22, the federal government’s newly introduced Lawful Access Act, which aims to update Criminal Code provisions governing how police obtain subscriber information, metadata, and other digital records — a legislative overhaul that has drawn both support from law enforcement and concern from privacy advocates.

Bill C‑22 is the government’s latest attempt to modernize lawful‑access rules in response to rapidly evolving digital crime.

The legislation would create new investigative tools, including: A confirmation of service demand, allowing police to determine whether a telecom or internet provider holds information relevant to an investigation; introducing a subscriber information production order requiring judicial authorization before police can obtain basic identifying information from telecom providers and requiring certain service providers to retain categories of metadata for up to one year.

The federal government argues the bill is necessary as criminals increasingly use encrypted messaging, anonymizing tools, and AI‑driven platforms to evade detection.

Bill C‑22 is currently before Parliament and will undergo committee study, debate, and potential amendments.