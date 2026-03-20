Maplehurst correctional officer accused of smuggling contraband into facility

A correctional officer at Maplehurst Correctional Complex in Milton has been charged after allegedly smuggling contraband into the facility.

Halton Regional Police Service launched an investigation into the officer in early February, 2026.

On March 19, they arrested Adrian Deonarine, 33, of Mississauga.

He’s accused of transporting items of contraband into the facility at 66 Martin Street.

Deonarine faces one count of Breach of Trust by Public Officer.

He was released on an undertaking with a future court date in Milton.