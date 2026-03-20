Music Review: BTS’ long-awaited comeback album ‘ARIRANG’ is an exciting experiment

This image released by Big Hit Music shows "Arirang" by BTS. (Big Hit Music via AP)

By Maria Sherman, The Associated Press

Posted March 20, 2026 2:25 pm.

Last Updated March 20, 2026 4:12 pm.

NEW YORK (AP) — The game-changing K-pop boy band BTS has returned after a nearly four-year musical hiatus. “ARIRANG,” the 14-track, fifth studio album from the septet — RM, Jin, Jimin, V, Suga, Jung Kook and j-hope — is here. And it is appropriately massive.

“ARIRANG” — titled after a popular, traditional Korean folk song that touches on themes of longing, separation and love — is a stadium-sized album that serves as both a reintroduction to the band and as a keen reminder of their place atop popular culture conversation. That’s evident from the jump: The first half pulls largely from trap and hip-hop, an energetic reminder of their early rap records. It’s an ode to where they came from and where they’re going — as immediately demonstrated in the opener “Body to Body,” which works in a melody from the traditional “Arirang.”

After the fiery block comes the short interlude “No. 29,” a reverberating bell toll captured from the Divine Bell of King Seongdeok — South Korea’s largest extant bell, designated National Treasure No. 29 in 1962 — before a pop detour of various genre experiments.

The tagline for BTS’ comeback album is “born in Korea, playing for the world.” It couldn’t be more fitting: Here, the septet utilize their familiar strengths and further their inventive spirit, bringing their country to a global audience eager to hear from them again.

To call it highly anticipated would be a gross understatement. “ARIRANG” is the band’s first original full-length release since all seven members completed South Korea’s mandatory military service. Not that it has been all quiet at team BTS: The band tiered their enlistments, giving ample time for its members to focus on solo projects while the group was on a break.

The time apart must’ve bolstered their hunger for composition and experimentation: According to a press release, leader RM is credited on every track save for the interlude. The others contributed, too: Suga and j-hope on a number of songs, including “Body to Body,” “Merry Go Round” and “Normal”; Jimin with “They Don’t Know ‘Bout Us” and “Into the Sun.” V was also involved in the latter as well as “2.0.” Jung Kook was involved in four tracks, including “Hooligan.”

There are a number of familiar names on the credits: Mike WiLL Made-It, Ryan Tedder, Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker and Diplo are among the listed producers, and their presence is known. The latter brings Jersey club to the energetic “FYA”; there’s a real joy in its boisterous lyrics: “Club go crazy like Britney, baby / Hit me with it one more time.” Parker’s dreamy, psych-pop production is heard on “Merry Go Round”; BTS’ performance amplifies the producer’s signatures. “Normal” has echoes of Taylor Swift with a low-key hook; it leads to the distorted trip-hop and Pixies’ wistfulness of “Like Animals.”

Then, a brief pivot back to the first half’s trap-pop. There’s the 808 bass of “They Don’t Know ‘Bout Us,” a partner to the earlier track “2.0,” before pivoting again and again: to the synth-y “One More Night,” the R&B harmonies of “Please” and the acoustic, early morning closer “Into the Sun,” that climbs to a resonant, rock ’n’ roll coda. Zig, they zag.

With “ARIRANG,” BTS had big shoes to fill: their own. The group’s last album, 2020’s “Be,” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and featured some of their best-known hits, “Dynamite” and “Life Goes On.” Here, on “ARIRANG,” there is no “Butter,” no English-language bubblegum pop. Instead, there is a band atop the music world, returning to their throne on their own terms: with bilingual bangers and avant-garde ambitions.

___

“ARIRANG” by BTS

Four stars out of five.

On repeat: “FYA,” “Merry Go Round”

Skip it: “Aliens,” only if you must skip one

For fans of: Big swigs, big concepts, bigger feelings

Maria Sherman, The Associated Press


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