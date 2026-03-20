Quebec Premier dismisses Doug Ford’s concerns over province’s EV targets

Quebec Premier François Legault is dismissing his Ontario counterpart’s concerns over Quebec’s electric vehicle mandate.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford sent letters to Legault and British Columbia Premier David Eby earlier this week saying their EV targets are making the country’s auto sector less competitive with the United States’.

Ford says the limits on gas-powered cars risk pushing automakers and jobs south of the border, where there are fewer restrictions.

Quebec and B.C. have mandates to reduce or ban the sale of new gas-powered cars in favour of EVs by 2035.

A spokesperson for Legault’s office says Quebec has already adjusted its targets amid U.S. tariffs and the Trump administration’s shifting EV policies.

Ewan Sauves says Quebec lifted its ban on the sale of gas-powered cars that would have taken effect in 2035.

Instead, the government’s target is for 90 per cent of new vehicle sales in 2035 to be hybrid or electric, down from 100 per cent fully electric.