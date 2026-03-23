Driver critically injured in Hwy. 403 crash in Mississauga
Posted March 23, 2026 2:27 pm.
Last Updated March 23, 2026 2:47 pm.
The driver of a vehicle is in hospital with life-threatening injuries following a single-vehicle crash on westbound Highway 403 in Mississauga.
Ontario Provincial Police officers were called to the scene at Hurontario Street before 2 p.m. on Monday.
Police say the driver was the only person in the vehicle.
The westbound lanes are closed at Hurontario and police say drivers can expect a “prolonged closure during the on-site investigation and clean-up efforts.”
The cause of the crash is not yet known.CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO 680 NEWSRADIO TORONTO’S LIVE TRAFFIC UPDATES!