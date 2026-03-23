Driver critically injured in Hwy. 403 crash in Mississauga

Ontario Provincial Police cruiser is seen in this undated photo. X/OPP

By Patricia D'Cunha

Posted March 23, 2026 2:27 pm.

Last Updated March 23, 2026 2:47 pm.

The driver of a vehicle is in hospital with life-threatening injuries following a single-vehicle crash on westbound Highway 403 in Mississauga.

Ontario Provincial Police officers were called to the scene at Hurontario Street before 2 p.m. on Monday.

Police say the driver was the only person in the vehicle.

The westbound lanes are closed at Hurontario and police say drivers can expect a “prolonged closure during the on-site investigation and clean-up efforts.”

The cause of the crash is not yet known.

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