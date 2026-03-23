‘Tracking a Killer: The Cold Case Files’: Alberta Khan

Alberta Khan, 36, was working alone at Elson’s Variety Store in the Steeles Avenue and Markham Road area of Markham on November 12, 1997.

York Regional Police say two men entered the store, killed Alberta and then proceeded to steal cash, lottery tickets and cigarettes before taking off.

Detective Greg Johnston with the Cold Case Unit says it was Alberta’s husband who found her.

“Omar enters the store. He observes the cash register on the ground, cigarettes on the ground and a trail of lottery tickets leading from the cash area to the front door. He goes to the back of the store and locates Alberta face down in a pool of blood,” said Detective Johnston

Witnesses reported seeing two men just after Alberta’s murder. They left the parking lot in a bright red sports car with tinted windows.

No arrests have been made in the death of Alberta, a mother of two young children

“Somebody out there knows what happened. It takes the right person to come forward with the information,” said Detective Johnston.

This is one of the cases that will be featured on the new season of the “Tracking a Killer: The Cold Case Files” podcast. Episode 8 is now available on the Frequency Podcast Network or wherever you get your podcasts.